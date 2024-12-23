RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY) vs. Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Financial Review

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RKAGY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sienna Senior Living and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -17.29 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $4.50 1.34

This table compares Sienna Senior Living and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sienna Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sienna Senior Living pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sienna Senior Living pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sienna Senior Living is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sienna Senior Living and RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Sienna Senior Living beats RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. It also operates acute hospitals, medical care centers, and rehabilitation hospitals. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

