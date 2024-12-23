Richard Scott Cooley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,170.75. This represents a 11.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.16. 20,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,178. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. The company has a market cap of $411.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

