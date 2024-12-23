Rostislav Christov Raykov Acquires 25,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.87 per share, with a total value of C$96,840.00.
Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 796 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,779.05.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total transaction of C$16,212.34.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:FRX traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.49. 486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.29 million, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 10.17.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
