Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 219,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 235,307 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $15.73.
Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.
Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
