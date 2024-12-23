Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 219,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 235,307 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $15.73.

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 78,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 70,449 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 734,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 281,199 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 54,097 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

