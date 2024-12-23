Sapna Shah Acquires 19,237 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Sapna Shah acquired 19,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,081.16 ($16,441.88).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

SUPR opened at GBX 67.45 ($0.85) on Monday. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 65.70 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £843.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,372.65, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Supermarket Income REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.52. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) dedicated to investing in supermarket property forming a key part of the future model of UK grocery. It provides investors with long-dated, secure, inflation-linked income with capital appreciation potential over the longer term

