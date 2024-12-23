Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 2975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Sasol Trading Down 2.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 145.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
