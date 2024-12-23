Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 2975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 145.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

