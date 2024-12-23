Scotiabank Upgrades Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) to Outperform

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$27.00. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.
ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
