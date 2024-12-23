SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 8% – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 41,639,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 40,440,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $5,903,526.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,092.50. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,583.21. The trade was a 21.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,258,242 shares of company stock valued at $34,752,649. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 479,912 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $4,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

