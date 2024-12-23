STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth $5,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

