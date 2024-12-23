Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.48.

TVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Marnie Smith sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$42,732.56. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

TSE:TVE opened at C$4.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$4.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.49.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0127 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

