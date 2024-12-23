The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Buys £19,700 in Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) insider David Arthur Raggett purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £19,700 ($24,761.19).

David Arthur Raggett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, David Arthur Raggett acquired 5,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($25,263.95).

On Thursday, September 26th, David Arthur Raggett sold 212,400 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.34), for a total value of £902,700 ($1,134,615.38).

The Property Franchise Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 394 ($4.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.16). The stock has a market cap of £251.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2,073.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 425.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 441.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.40) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

Featured Articles

