Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.43. Approximately 4,473,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,275,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $163,468,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,987,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

