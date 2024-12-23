Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 5523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $505.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

