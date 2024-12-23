Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.01 and last traded at $117.11, with a volume of 249843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after buying an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after purchasing an additional 192,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

