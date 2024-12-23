Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Enters into Material Agreement with Kronos Worldwide

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) recently disclosed the entry into a material definitive agreement with Kronos Worldwide, Inc., a Delaware corporation and an affiliate of Valhi, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2024.

The agreement pertains to the creation of a direct financial obligation of an obligation under an off-balance sheet arrangement of Valhi. The specific details of the agreement can be found in the Third Amendment to Credit Agreement dated December 19, 2024, among Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Kronos Louisiana, Inc., Kronos (US), Inc., Kronos Canada, Inc., Kronos Europe NV, Kronos Titan GmbH, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto. This amendment was incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K dated December 19, 2024, filed by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (File No. 1-31763).

Valhi, Inc. opted to include the information provided by Kronos Worldwide under Items 1.01 and 2.03 of the Current Report on Form 8-K, which outlines the financial aspects of the agreement. Additionally, the Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) is included in the filing as Exhibit 104.

Amy A. Samford, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Valhi, Inc., signed the document on behalf of the registrant on December 19, 2024, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This agreement marks a significant development for Valhi, Inc. as it moves forward in its business operations and financial commitments. Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the complete filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further details on this agreement.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

