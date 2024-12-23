Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Enters into Material Agreement with Kronos Worldwide

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) recently disclosed the entry into a material definitive agreement with Kronos Worldwide, Inc., a Delaware corporation and an affiliate of Valhi, in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2024.
The agreement pertains to the creation of a direct financial obligation of an obligation under an off-balance sheet arrangement of Valhi. The specific details of the agreement can be found in the Third Amendment to Credit Agreement dated December 19, 2024, among Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Kronos Louisiana, Inc., Kronos (US), Inc., Kronos Canada, Inc., Kronos Europe NV, Kronos Titan GmbH, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto. This amendment was incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K dated December 19, 2024, filed by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (File No. 1-31763).
Amy A. Samford, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Valhi, Inc., signed the document on behalf of the registrant on December 19, 2024, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
This agreement marks a significant development for Valhi, Inc. as it moves forward in its business operations and financial commitments. Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the complete filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further details on this agreement.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Valhi’s 8K filing here.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valhi
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside