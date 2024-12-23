WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Purchases A$20,703.36 in Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 16,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,703.36 ($12,939.60).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,899 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$22,194.76 ($13,871.73).

On Thursday, December 12th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 14,292 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.22 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,436.24 ($10,897.65).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 14,023 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$17,248.29 ($10,780.18).

On Thursday, December 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,192 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,758.08 ($17,973.80).

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from WAM Leaders’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 17th. WAM Leaders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.00%.

About WAM Leaders

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

