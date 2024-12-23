Wise (LON:WISE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.22) and last traded at GBX 1,047.45 ($13.17), with a volume of 4489894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,036.43 ($13.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.13) price target on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Wise Stock Performance

Wise Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,073.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 834.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.51.

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

