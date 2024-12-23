Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Trading Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 292,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 228,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WS. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the second quarter worth $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Steel by 135.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 109,224 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Worthington Steel by 546.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,021 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Worthington Steel by 35.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Worthington Steel by 54.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

