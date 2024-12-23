Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH):

12/13/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

WH stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,343,424.71. This represents a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This represents a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after buying an additional 916,742 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after acquiring an additional 506,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 196,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 131,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.