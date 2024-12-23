Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) Launches Global Phase 2 TibuSURE Study for Systemic Sclerosis Treatment

On December 23, 2024, Zura Bio Limited (“ZURA” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the launch of the TibuSURE Phase 2 global study. This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Tibulizumab in treating systemic sclerosis (SSc) in adults. Zura Bio, a clinical stage immunology company, is focused on developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Get alerts:

The TibuSURE study marks a significant milestone for Zura Bio in addressing unmet needs in the treatment of SSc. Systemic sclerosis is a complex autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation and fibrosis, affecting various organs in the body. Existing therapies for SSc are limited, and there is a high unmet medical need for more effective treatment options.

Tibulizumab, the investigational drug being studied, is a tetravalent bispecific dual-antagonist antibody designed to target two pivotal pathways involved in inflammation and fibrosis simultaneously. The Phase 2 study will evaluate Tibulizumab’s safety, tolerability, and efficacy in approximately 80 participants with early diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis.

The primary endpoint of the TibuSURE study is the modified Rodnan Skin Score (mRSS), with key efficacy endpoints including lung disease, physical function, and a combined response index specific to SSc. Zura Bio aims to demonstrate the potential of Tibulizumab in providing deeper efficacy and greater benefits for patients with SSc compared to existing therapies.

Zura Bio’s Chief Medical Officer, Kiran Nistala, MD, PhD, highlighted the importance of Tibulizumab’s dual-pathway approach in potentially offering improved outcomes for individuals with SSc. The Company believes that addressing the urgent needs of SSc patients aligns with their mission to enhance the quality of life for those affected by autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

Zura Bio is committed to advancing its pipeline of innovative therapies, including Tibulizumab, to address the unmet needs of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. For more information about Zura Bio and the TibuSURE study, interested individuals can refer to the press release dated December 23, 2024.

This news article is based on the Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing submitted by Zura Bio Limited to the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 23, 2024. The content of the press release has not been altered or interpreted.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read JATT Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About JATT Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

Read More