Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $25.29

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 112,218 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $1,143,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,408,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after buying an additional 326,120 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 19.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,059,000 after buying an additional 1,006,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

