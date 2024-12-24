Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $25.29

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
NASDAQ FLYW opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.54.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
