Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

APTV opened at $59.47 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

