Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) were down 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 166,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 284,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

