Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 166,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 284,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.