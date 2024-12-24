Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

AUBN opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

