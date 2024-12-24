Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $552.10 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $552.10 million and approximately $142.51 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001326 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000117 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,637,842,116,902,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,637,842,116,902,529.70154559 with 161,680,749,827,200,491.232768 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $145,894,715.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.