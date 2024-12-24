Banana Gun (BANANA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $146.35 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market cap of $146.35 million and $43.94 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $42.47 or 0.00043298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,519.60 or 0.99428489 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,390.84 or 0.98277637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,446,312 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,631.08463985 with 3,445,012.24788956 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 41.32304993 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $37,418,993.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

