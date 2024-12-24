Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.45.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

BAX opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 340.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

