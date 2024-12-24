Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.80 Million

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $8.80 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be bought for about $201.42 or 0.00205367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL’s launch date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 6,305,414 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official website is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 6,305,578.81178406. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 195.33343555 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8,021,902.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

