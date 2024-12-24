Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $1.13 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $57.12 or 0.00057997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $63.30 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98,482.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.04 or 0.00482362 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00018067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,801,762 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

