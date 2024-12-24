BitShares Trading 27.8% Lower This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. BitShares has a market cap of $4.66 million and $138,351.94 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000462 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000777 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

