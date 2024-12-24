Brokerages Set Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target at $65.17

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

ASTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Astrana Health from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,164,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,661,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,383,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,245,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $478.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.01 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

