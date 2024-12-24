Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$199.00 and last traded at C$152.11, with a volume of 68041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$153.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTC.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.54.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$152.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,397.68. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

