Celestia (TIA) Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Celestia (TIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Celestia has a market cap of $770.00 million and $193.51 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00005566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,091,717,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,091,504,219.177775 with 463,588,984.592083 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.34975006 USD and is up 8.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 245 active market(s) with $168,517,532.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

