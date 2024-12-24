Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading 6.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 195,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 270,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.33.

Clearwater Paper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

