Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $162.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.44.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.