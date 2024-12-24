Comparing Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) & Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ)

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Free Report) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Albina Community Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Live Oak Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares $800.01 million 2.22 $73.90 million $1.59 24.69

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares 7.99% 7.65% 0.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Albina Community Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; financing for renewable energy application industry; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

