Comparing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF)

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Todos Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $13.55 million 1.16 -$1.58 million ($0.09) -16.50 Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.00 -$43.31 million N/A N/A

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Todos Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

41.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nephros has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Todos Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nephros and Todos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00 Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nephros presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 236.70%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Todos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -6.86% -11.39% -8.30% Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nephros beats Todos Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros



Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and sells water filters that enhance the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, cysts, particulates, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. It markets its products to food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets, as well as medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Todos Medical



Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

