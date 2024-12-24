Conflux Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $787.23 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $787.23 million and $86.56 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,049.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.00492766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.45 or 0.00114218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00029087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00198456 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00073718 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,078,833,980 coins and its circulating supply is 4,728,819,328 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,078,729,842.19 with 4,728,729,824.27 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16228961 USD and is up 4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $82,115,052.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.