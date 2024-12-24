Constellation (DAG) Price Reaches $0.0653 on Major Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $187.74 million and $3.04 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,079.88 or 0.99135356 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,193.72 or 0.98239655 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,003,804,388 coins and its circulating supply is 2,873,448,318 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
