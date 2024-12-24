Contrasting GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlTi Global and GlassBridge Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $246.97 million 2.34 -$162.61 million ($1.75) -2.37 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 8.68 -$3.00 million N/A N/A

GlassBridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlTi Global.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 6.78, meaning that its stock price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AlTi Global and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

AlTi Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -41.51% 2.31% 1.35% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AlTi Global beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.