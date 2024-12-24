Contrasting SK Growth Opportunities (SKGR) & Its Peers

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SK Growth Opportunities N/A $8.14 million 52.86 SK Growth Opportunities Competitors $997.99 million $75.61 million 36.58

SK Growth Opportunities’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SK Growth Opportunities. SK Growth Opportunities is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of SK Growth Opportunities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SK Growth Opportunities has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Growth Opportunities’ peers have a beta of 0.02, meaning that their average share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SK Growth Opportunities and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Growth Opportunities N/A -28.24% 3.82% SK Growth Opportunities Competitors 11.89% -46.64% 1.71%

Summary

SK Growth Opportunities beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

