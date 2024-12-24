Contrasting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CG Oncology and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CG Oncology -10,642.98% -18.97% -15.36% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -103.64% -55.86% -39.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CG Oncology and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CG Oncology $684,000.00 3,127.12 -$48.61 million N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $129.62 million 16.05 -$135.89 million ($3.81) -14.28

Analyst Ratings

CG Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CG Oncology and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CG Oncology 0 0 8 1 3.11 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 1 3.00

CG Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $63.88, suggesting a potential upside of 127.07%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $54.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given CG Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CG Oncology is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CG Oncology beats Tarsus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

