DigiByte Price Hits $0.0129 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. DigiByte has a market cap of $224.28 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,418.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.03 or 0.00485564 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00009677 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00112132 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00028660 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00195750 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00018345 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.87 or 0.00071717 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,437,832,360 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
