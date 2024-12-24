Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Trading Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. 172,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 304,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.10.

In other Dolly Varden Silver news, Director Darren Devine sold 75,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$92,446.72. Also, Director Robert John Mcleod sold 250,000 shares of Dolly Varden Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total transaction of C$346,925.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,338,276 shares of company stock worth $3,811,659. Company insiders own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

