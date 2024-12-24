Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.98. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 150,012 shares.

Specifically, Director Michael Sileck acquired 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,738.80. The trade was a 10.21 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 25.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

