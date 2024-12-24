EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.71. 48,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 8,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

EuroDry Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.94% of EuroDry worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

