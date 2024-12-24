Financial Review: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN)

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

Firstsun Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.50%. First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. Given Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Firstsun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstsun Capital Bancorp 15.46% 8.79% 1.07% First of Long Island 11.15% 5.49% 0.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstsun Capital Bancorp $369.74 million 2.92 $103.53 million N/A N/A First of Long Island $86.16 million 3.17 $26.24 million $0.88 13.78

Firstsun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island.

Summary

Firstsun Capital Bancorp beats First of Long Island on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services. It also provides loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, and small business administration loans, as well as consumer loans, such as personal, 1-4 family, home equity, multi-family, credit card accounts, overdrafts, and other revolving loans. In addition, it offers remote deposit and cash management products; wealth management and online banking products and services; and trust products, including personal trust and agency accounts, employee benefit and retirement related trust and agency accounts, investment management and advisory agency accounts, and foundation and endowment trust and agency accounts. The company was formerly known as Sunflower Financial, Inc. and changed its name to FirstSun Capital Bancorp in June 2017. FirstSun Capital Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

