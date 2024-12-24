First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $57.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

