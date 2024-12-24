General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.90 and last traded at $170.70. Approximately 637,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,121,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.